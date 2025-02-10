Back in December 2024, SZA promised to make a few adjustments to her latest album, Lana (SOS Deluxe).
Well, those changes did not happen quick enough for some fans. After being swamped with messages, the “Saturn” singer threatened to forgo all updates. But ultimately SZA gave in, and now she has shared four new tracks to the extended version of Lana (SOS Deluxe).
The latest additions include songs “Joni” featuring Don Toliver, “Take You Down,” “Open Arms,” and “PSA.” Online there appears to be some confusion surrounding “Open Arms.” Initial reports stated SZA was the only credited vocalist on “Open Arms.” However, on Apple Music, Travis Scott is listed as a guest feature. Either way SZA supporters are grateful for the new records.
Continue below to view the tracklist for SZA’s extended version of Lana (SOS Deluxe).
Tracklist
1. “No More Hiding”
2. “What Do I Do”
3. “30 For 30” with Kendrick Lamar
4. “Diamond Boy (DTM)”
5. “BMF”
6. “Scorsese Baby Daddy”
7. “Love Me 4 Me”
8. “Chill Baby”
9. “My Turn”
10. Crybaby”
11. “Kitchen”
12. “Get Behind Me (Interlude)”
13. “Drive”
14. “Another Life”
15. “Saturn”
16. “SOS”
17. “Kill Bill”
18. “Seek & Destroy”
19. “Low”
20. “Love Language”
21. “Blind”
22. “Used” featuring Don Toliver
23. “Snooze”
24. “Notice Me”
25. “Gone Girl”
26. “Smoking On My Ex Pack”
27. “Ghost In The Machine” featuring Phoebe Bridgers
28. “F2F”
29. “Nobody Gets Me”
30. “Conceited”
31. “Special”
32. “Too Late”
33. “Far”
34. “Shirt”
35. “Open Arms” featuring Travis Scott
36. “I Hate U”
37. “Good Days”
38. “Forgiveless” featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard
Lana (SOS Deluxe) is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records. Find more information here.