Back in December 2024, SZA promised to make a few adjustments to her latest album, Lana (SOS Deluxe).

Well, those changes did not happen quick enough for some fans. After being swamped with messages, the “Saturn” singer threatened to forgo all updates. But ultimately SZA gave in, and now she has shared four new tracks to the extended version of Lana (SOS Deluxe).

The latest additions include songs “Joni” featuring Don Toliver, “Take You Down,” “Open Arms,” and “PSA.” Online there appears to be some confusion surrounding “Open Arms.” Initial reports stated SZA was the only credited vocalist on “Open Arms.” However, on Apple Music, Travis Scott is listed as a guest feature. Either way SZA supporters are grateful for the new records.

Continue below to view the tracklist for SZA’s extended version of Lana (SOS Deluxe).