Don Toliver’s ‘Tiramisu’ Video Is A Vibey Ode To The Sweet Life

Don Toliver returns with a new single, building on the momentum from his previous videos for “No Pole,” “Lose My Mind,” and “No Comments.”

This time around, he teams up with prolific Texas hitmaker Cardo for “Tiramisu,” a vibey ode to the sweet life. A melody-heavy come-on to a romantic interest, “Tiramisu” benefits greatly from Cardo’s laid-back but propulsive production, which brings a new dimension out of Toliver’s sing-song flow. Toliver also tries a few different intonations, notably going for a rendition of 645AR’s chirpy, clipped delivery.

It works pretty well here as he croons, “Call me when you need it late at night, you know I’m slidin’ / I heard you been dreamin’ ’bout me lately, girl, I’m ridin’ / Tell me that you think about me ’cause you’re on my mind, babe / You ain’t gotta check your watch, you know I’m on that time, bae.”

Meanwhile, the music video sticks closely to Toliver’s established lane, with shots that obscure his performance in favor of highlighting his female co-stars, who seem to be enjoying a nighttime camping trip. There’s also some tire-burning driving sequences and a sensual silhouette dancing to the music.

While Don Toliver’s last album came out less than a year ago, a new release this year would probably be in line with his normal rate of output, so don’t be surprised if an announcement comes down the pike sooner or later.

Watch Don Toliver’s “Tiramisu” video above.