Don Toliver Takes A Ride In The Glitchy ‘No Comments’ Video

Don Toliver’s glitchy “No Comments” video continues the rollout for the Jackboys 2 compilation from Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack crew. The visual has a psychedelic, CGI-inspired texture, following Toliver as he hops off a private plane with his girlfriend Kali Uchis and their son, rides a bike through a deserted oasis, and whips around town in a dune buggy. It’s the second video to be released since the Jackboys 2 compilation dropped, following Travis’ similarly avant-garde video for “Kick Out.”

Aside from his contributions to Jackboys 2, Toliver has made a few profile-raising moves this year. In June, he was a featured performer on the lineup for Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash festival in Chicago, after appearing on the F1 soundtrack’s lead single, “Lose My Mind” with Doja Cat.

Prior to that he continued to promote his 2024 album Hardstone Psycho with videos for “No Pole” and “Tore Up,” and dropping off a brand-new song, “LV Bag” alongside J-Hope from BTS and Pharrell Williams.

Although Toliver has yet to announce a follow-up for Hardstone, it looks like Jackboys 2 is helping to keep him in the limelight as he dedicates his time to being a dad.

Watch Don Toliver’s “No Comments” video above.

Jackboys 2 is now via Cactus Jack/Epic Records. You can find more info here.