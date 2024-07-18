Donald Glover is gearing up for the release of his “final” Childish Gambino album and visited Hot Ones for the occasion. He fared better than, say, Ice Spice did, and also compared his decision to retire the Childish Gambino name to The Office. And after more than 20 minutes of hot-sauce torture, Glover (who had joked that he would die during this episode) revealed a tidbit that might explained why he handled these wing-shenanigans pretty well.

As it turns out, Glover has eaten plenty of hot sauce over the course of his career, and that would be due to Community star Joel McHale’s dastardly influence. Yes, for real:

“[In] Community, first season, I really looked up to Joel, and like Joel was literally only eating espressos and eggs. That was it because he wanted to get in shape, he had a shirt-off scene, and literally, he was like, ‘Hot sauce will help you, it’s the only flavor you can really [have],’ so I started with hot sauce, and then we got into a thing together. And then I realized, ‘Oh yeah, that must have boosted my tolerance’ because I remember putting tons of hot sauce on eggs.”

See, McHale recently claimed the blame for the Community movie’s delay, and Donald paid him back with a hot sauce story. There, now they are even, and you can here that story after the 21:30 mark below: