Upon his booking in Fulton County Jail, former U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly changed his legal representation.

Trump, who was indicted by a Fulton grand jury earlier this month on 13 felony counts for attempting to overturn a Georgia election, was previously working with Drew Findling. Findling has represented acts like Gucci Mane and Offset in the past. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Trump has since swapped Findling for Steve Sadow.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case,” Sadow told the publication. “The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him.”

Sadow has previously worked with Rick Ross, however, his most recent hip-hop-related victory was getting rapper Gunna out of prison.

Trump surrendered at Fulton County Jail today (August 24). At the time of writing, his official mugshot has yet to be released, however, he was reported as having weighed in at 215 pounds and measured at a 6’3″ height.

