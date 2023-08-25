trump
Donald Trump’s Official Weight Is In (Still Waiting On The Mugshot), And No One Is Buying It

Donald Trump was arrested. Again. This time, the former president turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday night on felony charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state. The mugshot hasn’t been released yet, but his official height and weight have. One seems more accurate than the other. Guess which!

Trump’s height is listed at 6’3, which seems right. His weight, however, is 215 pounds. His hair alone probably weighs 50 pounds, so this seem suspicious. It was allegedly self-reported by Trump himself and might eventually update, just like it did for Rudy Giuliani, according to the Washington Post.

In the case of former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who surrendered on Wednesday, jail records initially listed him at 5′9″ and 180 pounds. But later the same day the numbers had changed without explanation to 5′11″ and 230 pounds. An individual who accompanied Giuliani to his booking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive subject, said they did not recall anyone asking the former New York mayor for his height or weight, nor do they recall him being asked to step on a scale.

CNN’s Jake Tapper was incredulous:

And so was everyone else:

(Via the Washington Post)

