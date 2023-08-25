Donald Trump was arrested. Again. This time, the former president turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday night on felony charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state. The mugshot hasn’t been released yet, but his official height and weight have. One seems more accurate than the other. Guess which!

Trump’s height is listed at 6’3, which seems right. His weight, however, is 215 pounds. His hair alone probably weighs 50 pounds, so this seem suspicious. It was allegedly self-reported by Trump himself and might eventually update, just like it did for Rudy Giuliani, according to the Washington Post.

In the case of former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who surrendered on Wednesday, jail records initially listed him at 5′9″ and 180 pounds. But later the same day the numbers had changed without explanation to 5′11″ and 230 pounds. An individual who accompanied Giuliani to his booking, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive subject, said they did not recall anyone asking the former New York mayor for his height or weight, nor do they recall him being asked to step on a scale.

CNN’s Jake Tapper was incredulous:

"Wait wait WHAT?" — CNN's @jaketapper reacting to a read that Trump self-reported his weight as 215 pounds pic.twitter.com/s6qIpAhnCr — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2023

And so was everyone else:

Trump self-reports his height and weight as 6’3”, 215 lbs. pic.twitter.com/uT5HXo1IZK — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 24, 2023

I am 6’2 and 265lbs But if Trump gets to be 6’3 and 215lbs then from now on my official weight is 175 https://t.co/R4XX0uuG2X pic.twitter.com/NqQdbKvTAu — Zack “Seed of the Serpent” Hunt (@ZaackHunt) August 24, 2023

6’3 215lbs. Sorry haters Trump is the exact same size as Lamar Jackson https://t.co/tW1c7PU9Vb — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) August 24, 2023

Trump got to self report his weight, just like he has done with his penis size. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 24, 2023

Can Donald Trump be charged with perjury for self-reporting his weight as 215 pounds? pic.twitter.com/tRKGY3rH7w — Max Burns (@themaxburns) August 24, 2023

Trump SELF REPORTS his height & weight as 6'3", 215 lbs… WHY ARE WE LETTING INMATES "SELF REPORT" THEIR HEIGHT & WEIGHT?????? pic.twitter.com/ST2B1w0Mea — LeGate (@williamlegate) August 24, 2023

Trump self reporting his weight at his arrest pic.twitter.com/bjhYMusIwk — Маделейн . (@normalmadeline) August 24, 2023

(Via the Washington Post)