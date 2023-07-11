Much to the contentment of several notable rappers, Gunna is having a fantastic year thus far. Despite the calls to boycott his music, the rapper’s new album, A Gift And A Curse, continues to perform well. In fact, his single “F*kumean” has just snagged Gunna his very first solo top-10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Sandwiched between Taylor Swift’s songs “Cruel Summer” (at No. 7) and “Karma” featuring Ice Spice (at No. 9), Gunna’s “Fukumean” sits comfortably at No. 8 after climbing up four slots on the July 15 chart.

Gunna’s no stranger to the charts, with ten singles in the top 100 overall. However, on tracks “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby (peaked at no. 4), “Lemonade” with Internet Money, Don Toliver, and NAV (No. 7), and “Pushin P” with Future and Young Thug (also No. 7) has placed in the top 10.

For the bulk of the entertainer’s A Gift And A Curse album, he addressed the tension between his former friends, snitching allegations, and more. So, “Fukumean” was a breath of fresh air in which Gunna decided to return to his regular party/lifestyle storytelling. Ultimately, the thematic departure panned out.

A Gift And A Curse is out now via Young Stoner Life/300 Entertainment. Find more information here.

