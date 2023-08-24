Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be arrested in Georgia on Thursday. Anticipation is high to see the former president’s mugshot, and of course, Trump is playing the whole thing up like a primetime event.

In a new Truth Social post, Trump not only confirms his arrest time, but he makes sure to promote his interview with Tucker Carlson, which took place during the first GOP debate. Trump didn’t feel the need to attend the event because he’s already the frontrunner, but there’s also been chatter that he’s afraid of facing off with Chris Christie.

Trump also used the arrest announcement to insult Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and we’re guessing his legal team is just loving that.

Via Truth Social:

231,000,000 Views, and still counting. The Biggest Video on Social Media, EVER, more than double the Super Bowl! But please excuse me, I have to start getting ready to head down to Atlanta, Georgia, where Murder and other Violent Crimes have reached levels never seen before, to get ARRESTED by a Radical Left, Lowlife District Attorney, Fani Willis, for A PERFECT PHONE CALL, and having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLEN ELECTION. THE EVIDENCE IS IRREFUTABLE! ARREST TIME: 7:30 P.M.

Despite his all-caps bravado in public, Trump is reportedly “nervous” behind the scenes. The former president is concerned that the numerous defendants in the Georgia indictment are going to “make deals and flip on him.”

“He’s not so confident anymore,” a source told Page Six. “He’s not acting so cocky anymore. He’s not lashing out so much. The arrogance is gone.”

