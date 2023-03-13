In 2022, Drake and 21 Savage had a hit on their hands with the collaborative album Her Loss. Now, the two are gearing up to bring the project out on the road with the It’s All A Blur Tour set for later this year.

The run is set to kick off in New Orleans on June 16 and wrap up in Glendale, Arizona on September 5, hitting cities like Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles along the way. Drake fans may notice that there aren’t currently any Toronto shows scheduled, but additional dates for that city and others are set to be announced at a later date.

The tour will be Drake’s first since the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour back in 2018.

Find the full list of dates so far below.

06/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

06/19 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

06/28 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

07/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/08 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/14 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/28 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/12 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/13 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/25 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/05 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena