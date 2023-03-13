In 2022, Drake and 21 Savage had a hit on their hands with the collaborative album Her Loss. Now, the two are gearing up to bring the project out on the road with the It’s All A Blur Tour set for later this year.
The run is set to kick off in New Orleans on June 16 and wrap up in Glendale, Arizona on September 5, hitting cities like Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles along the way. Drake fans may notice that there aren’t currently any Toronto shows scheduled, but additional dates for that city and others are set to be announced at a later date.
The tour will be Drake’s first since the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour back in 2018.
Find the full list of dates so far below.
06/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
06/19 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/28 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
07/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/08 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/14 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/28 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/12 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/13 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/25 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/05 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena