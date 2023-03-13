Drake finally made the announcement everybody knew was coming this morning, March 13. Roughly four months after dropping Her Loss, his joint album with 21 Savage that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Drake and 21 are set to embark on the It’s All A Blur Tour.
Most of the 29 North American dates have been announced with the promise of additional dates, including in Toronto, to come later.
Per a press release, Cash App customers who double as Drake (and/or 21 Savage) fans will get the first pick of It’s All A Blur Tour tickets. The exclusive Cash App presale will run from noon local time on Wednesday, March 15, to 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, March 16. There will also be a Sprite presale from noon to 10 p.m. local time on Thursday. The general public sale will begin on Friday, March 17, at noon local time.
All ticket information can be found here.
In the meantime, check out the official tour poster and announced dates below.
06/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
06/19 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/28 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
07/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/08 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/14 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/28 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
07/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/12 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/13 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
08/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
08/25 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/05 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena