Drake finally made the announcement everybody knew was coming this morning, March 13. Roughly four months after dropping Her Loss, his joint album with 21 Savage that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Drake and 21 are set to embark on the It’s All A Blur Tour.

Most of the 29 North American dates have been announced with the promise of additional dates, including in Toronto, to come later.

Per a press release, Cash App customers who double as Drake (and/or 21 Savage) fans will get the first pick of It’s All A Blur Tour tickets. The exclusive Cash App presale will run from noon local time on Wednesday, March 15, to 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, March 16. There will also be a Sprite presale from noon to 10 p.m. local time on Thursday. The general public sale will begin on Friday, March 17, at noon local time.

All ticket information can be found here.

In the meantime, check out the official tour poster and announced dates below.

06/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

06/19 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/21 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/24 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

06/28 — Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

07/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/02 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/05 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/08 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/11 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/14 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/28 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

07/31 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/12 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/13 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

08/18 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

08/25 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/05 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena