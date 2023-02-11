Drake recreated his recent performance at the Apollo for a pre-Super Bowl bash. Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars attended the event —rappers like Lil Baby and Meek Mill and professional athletes like Odell Beckham Jr. and Serena Williams — at Hanger One, an event venue in Arizona Friday night. Drake hit the stage with another hitmaker that evening to help celebrate before the upcoming Super Bowl LVII, TMZ reports. The hitmaker in question? Cardi B.

Other stars who attended the event include Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Cher, and her new beau Alexander Edwards, Tyga, H.E.R., Winnie Harlow, Rich the Kid, Christina Aguilera, and Druski.

Drake seems very excited about the upcoming game. The “Rich Flex” rapper, who’s become known as a high-stakes gambler, recently placed a series of bets totaling nearly $1 million. The Toronto hitmaker took to Instagram to share the series of bets he made ahead of the big game, including putting $700,000 on the Chiefs to win. He also bet that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would score touchdowns and Travis Kelce to win the MVP award.

Super Bowl LVII, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, this year, will premiere on February 12. Rihanna is expected to perform a medley of her hits during halftime.