Drake has been used to winning throughout his legendary run, but recently wanted to fully dive into another arena, quite literally, by opening up a basketball league hosted in his mansion. Sanctuary Basketball League, SBL for short, is now three seasons deep and to no one’s surprise, Drake’s team NTIG, made up of Chubbs and OVO Niko, are three-time champions.

Videos surface of them playing together occasionally on social media, but today’s may be the most hilarious as Drake assumed the role of 2010 NBA Finals Game 7 Kobe Bryant. “I did what Kobe did in Game 7 against the Celtics,” Drake exclaimed. “Shots not falling, you play f*cking defense.” It’s usually the videos of the Six God making shots seen the most, but today (June 15) Chubbs knocked down a game-winning mid-range jump shot to clinch the ring.

Drake’s love for basketball goes without saying, from acting as a high school hoop sensation in Degrassi to quite literally acting like a coach on the sidelines of Toronto Raptors games (not to mention, his infamous video for breakout song “Best I Ever Had”). There is the infamous back and forth with Draymond Green during the 2019 NBA Finals in addition to his instant classic speech about how he and the Raptors faithful built a community of love and pride after they won their first ring.

Check out videos of Drake’s championship celebration above.