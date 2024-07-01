Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss “Not Like Us” is an undeniable hit, but Drake appears to be taking it in stride. In fact, he seems to be embracing a nickname that Kendrick gave him on the track, when he referred to him as “a 69 god.”

A video shared on Instagram by photographer Astral shows Drake taking his turn at a bowling alley, and the name he chose for display on the score screen is “69god.”

Drake went bowling with the player name "69 God" 🎳⁠ via IG: photobyastral pic.twitter.com/bothBhjppS — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 1, 2024

This comes days after Keke Palmer expressed confusion about the lyric, saying in a video on Instagram, “Now this is no shade, no tea, but I have a question, OK? ‘Cause I know the rap kids, they do a lot of little clever lines, especially somebody like Kendrick. But I really am curious of what’s so bad about being a 69 god? I guess what I’m saying is, far as I knew, 69 was something that just made you a reciprocal, right? So if you’re a 69 god, you know, what’s so bad about that? I must be missing something. We’ll see, boo.”

Per Genius, there are a number of possible interpretations of the lyric. One has to do with the “phonetic similarities between ’69’ and ’16-eyeing,'” regarding allegations of grooming and pedophilia. The lyric could also be drawing a connection to Tekashi 69.