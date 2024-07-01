drake
Drake Is Actively Embracing The ’69 God’ Nickname Kendrick Lamar Gave Him On His ‘Not Like Us’ Diss

Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss “Not Like Us” is an undeniable hit, but Drake appears to be taking it in stride. In fact, he seems to be embracing a nickname that Kendrick gave him on the track, when he referred to him as “a 69 god.”

A video shared on Instagram by photographer Astral shows Drake taking his turn at a bowling alley, and the name he chose for display on the score screen is “69god.”

This comes days after Keke Palmer expressed confusion about the lyric, saying in a video on Instagram, “Now this is no shade, no tea, but I have a question, OK? ‘Cause I know the rap kids, they do a lot of little clever lines, especially somebody like Kendrick. But I really am curious of what’s so bad about being a 69 god? I guess what I’m saying is, far as I knew, 69 was something that just made you a reciprocal, right? So if you’re a 69 god, you know, what’s so bad about that? I must be missing something. We’ll see, boo.”

Per Genius, there are a number of possible interpretations of the lyric. One has to do with the “phonetic similarities between ’69’ and ’16-eyeing,'” regarding allegations of grooming and pedophilia. The lyric could also be drawing a connection to Tekashi 69.

