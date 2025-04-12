Apparently, Drake does live what he raps about. On Travis Scott’s “Meltdown,” Drake taunted his longtime foe Pusha T. “Melting down the chains that I bought from yo’ boss,” raped Drake referencing Pharrell Williams.

Well, based on his latest Instagram, Drake’s not done collecting pieces previously owned by Williams. In a post uploaded to his finsta (fake Instagram account), Drake flashed Williams’ N.E.R.D. brain pendant chain.

Although Drake did not include a caption on the post, fans quickly tied the flashy necklace to Williams. However, the details on how Drake acquired the chain remained unclear. But in a report published by Complex, the outlet revealed the original Jacob & Co. 14k white gold, rose gold, and a diamond pendant was recently sold at auction.

According to the platform, the piece sold for $243,000 when Kid Cudi (the previous owner) listed it as part of his personal auction “On Another Planet.” That marked a significant dip from when the archival item piece was initially listed on Joopiter for $720,000 in 2022.

Despite Drake and Pusha T’s tension, don’t expect Williams to be angered by the acquisition. When asked about Drake’s past purchase Williams pretty much said just that to GQ.

“When you let things go, a huge part of it is actually letting go,” he said. “Not just of the physical item, but letting go of your connection to what it’s supposed to mean, or the memory. You’re literally letting them go. That was the purpose. It’s like when people sell something and they go, ‘I just want to make sure you take care of it because this is my baby.’ And I’m like, ‘No, no, no.’ This is not my baby. That’s why I’m letting it go.”