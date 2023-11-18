Drake & Pusha T’s Beef: A Timeline Of Disses

Drake dropped his new album, Scary Hours 3, today — leaving fans wondering if he had thrown any new shots toward Pusha T, as the two have had a documented feud that spans over a decade.

Things don’t seem to have died down and Drake does, quoting one of Pusha’s former diss tracks toward him on his new song, “Wick Man.”

Here’s a timeline of the disses that have happened between the two rappers, for those who might need a refresher.

Back in 2012, Pusha T dissed Drake on his song “Exodus 23:1,” with the latter offering a response on “Tuscan Leather” the next year.

However, things didn’t end there. In 2016, Pusha used “HGTV Freestyle” to accuse Drake of using a ghostwriter on his songs.

By 2018, things seemed to reach a peak when it comes to tension between the two. Not even 24 hours after Pusha dropped his Daytona album, Drake put out a “Duppy Freestyle” to point out that his nemesis’ career is faded.

“I had a microphone of yours, but then the signature faded / I think that pretty much resembles what’s been happenin’ lately,” Drake said.

Pusha quickly snapped back by revealing that Drake had a son and dubbed him a “deadbeat” on “The Story Of Adidon.”