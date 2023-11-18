Drake & Pusha T’s Beef: A Timeline Of Disses

Drake dropped his new album, Scary Hours 3, today — leaving fans wondering if he had thrown any new shots toward Pusha T, as the two have had a documented feud that spans over a decade.
Things don’t seem to have died down and Drake does, quoting one of Pusha’s former diss tracks toward him on his new song, “Wick Man.”
Here’s a timeline of the disses that have happened between the two rappers, for those who might need a refresher.
Back in 2012, Pusha T dissed Drake on his song “Exodus 23:1,” with the latter offering a response on “Tuscan Leather” the next year.
However, things didn’t end there. In 2016, Pusha used “HGTV Freestyle” to accuse Drake of using a ghostwriter on his songs.
By 2018, things seemed to reach a peak when it comes to tension between the two. Not even 24 hours after Pusha dropped his Daytona album, Drake put out a “Duppy Freestyle” to point out that his nemesis’ career is faded.
“I had a microphone of yours, but then the signature faded / I think that pretty much resembles what’s been happenin’ lately,” Drake said.
Pusha quickly snapped back by revealing that Drake had a son and dubbed him a “deadbeat” on “The Story Of Adidon.”
Later that year, Drake and Pusha T both do separate interview appearances where they discuss the reveal of Drake’s kid. By the end of 2019, Drake also sat down with Rap Radar, where he called his feud with Pusha his “first loss in the competitive sport of rapping.”
Even with Drake seemingly admitting defeat, he and Pusha T keep throwing musical jabs at one another — so it’s not likely to stop any time soon.