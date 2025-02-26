Just when it seemed like Drake had finally racked up some wins after his recent struggle to connect with fans in the wake of Kendrick’s Lamar’s year-long onslaught of extremely popular diss tracks, he’s hit another setback in his road to recovering those fans’ goodwill. According to Rolling Stone, Drake has canceled the remaining dates of his Anita Max Win Tour in Australia and New Zealand, calling the disappointment outcome the result of “scheduling conflicts.”

In a statement, a rep for the beleaguered star said, “We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows. All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon. We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible.”

Drake appeared to have regained his footing — at least on the charts — when his newly released joint album with PartyNextDoor, Some Sexy Songs 4 U, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. But given his “scheduling conflict” could be related to his continuing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, his response to the battle may haunt him for the foreseeable future.

The affected shows include dates on March 4 in Brisbane, March 7 in Sydney, and March 15 and 16 in Auckland.