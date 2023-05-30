Anytime Drake publicly declares his love for a sports organization, fans of the club brace for the worse. This athletic superstition has been named the “Drake Curse.” But, according to Boston Celtics fans, there’s another rapper people need to be worried about.

Jack Harlow threw his support behind the team for the Eastern Conference. But, unfortunately, the Mean Green didn’t pull out the victory during game 7 of the series leading the Miami Heat to head to the NBA Finals. So now, Celtics fans are crowning Jack Harlow the new “Drake Curse” after the team blew their home-court advantage.

Seated courtside in his Celtics-branded varsity jacket, the “They Don’t Love It” rapper quickly became a target on social media. On Twitter, fans flooded the platform with anger, one writing, “Jack Harlow really is the next Drake, bro put a curse on the Celtics right now.”

https://twitter.com/gothamhiphop/status/1663357976718000128?s=20

Another chimed in, tweeting, “I guess Jack Harlow is gonna be the white Drake. Swoop in and curse a team.”

I guess Jack Harlow is gonna be the white Drake😂 Swoop in and curse a team — Phintasm (@Finsation1) May 30, 2023

Pointing out the irony in the situation, one fan wrote, “Jack Harlow is giving the Celtics the Drake curse wearing that Celtics jacket..and didn’t he make a song called ‘Tyler Herro,’” after a Heat player.

https://twitter.com/SportsRhetorik/status/1663357220828897282?s=20

Some didn’t find any humor in loss, posting, “Jack Harlow, this is your fault. Go curse another team — you lame ass.”

JACK HARLOW THIS IS YOUR FAULT GO CURSE ANOTHER TEAM YOU LAME ASS — Zebul🍩n (@Zebbalicious) May 30, 2023

