Streatham, London rapper Dave has been rising in acclaim and esteem over the last few years. In addition to dropping the well-received albums Psychodrama and We’re All Alone In This Together — both of which topped the UK’s Albums Chart — he was a thrilling villain in the Drake-produced revival of the street crime drama Top Boy and recently became a BRIT Award-winner for We’re All Alone. It’s safe to say that he’s one of the UK’s most exciting acts today.

Leave it to Drake to make that coronation official during Dave’s North American tour stop in — where else? — Toronto, Drake’s hometown. Drake joined Dave onstage mid-show to perform their 2016 collaboration “Wanna Know,” as well as a rendition of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy track “Knife Talk.” Afterward, Drake addressed the audience, giving Dave his benediction.

“This guy right here is a once-in-a-generation talent,” he said. “Whether he’s rapping, pouring out his heart, whether he’s turning all the way up, whether he’s playing the piano, whether he’s acting in our show Top Boy, I promise you, this guy right here is a one of one.”

Drake says OVO FEST is back while on stage with Santan Dave tonight in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/wjcLVCkv4h — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 13, 2022

Drake’s blessing is no small one; his pop-outs for collaborators and friends have helped increase their popularity by several orders of magnitude. In recent years, he’s done so for artists like Giveon and Jack Harlow, and if past trends are anything to judge by, it probably won’t be long until Dave’s own profile similarly skyrockets. Check out video of Drake onstage with the breakthrough UK artist above.