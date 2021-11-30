Although Long Beach-bred R&B singer Giveon was well on his way to a healthy recording career before connecting with Drake, there’s little doubt that the superstar’s cosign on their Dark Lane Demo Tapes collaboration “Chicago Freestyle” helped launch Giveon to a new level of stardom himself. So it’s fitting that during Giveon’s Toronto tour stop, Drake — the city’s unofficial ambassador since 2009 — made a surprise appearance, popping out from backstage to greet his hometown crowd and bless the show during a performance of their collaboration.

Funnily enough, no one seemed as surprised as Giveon when Drake appeared from the smoke on stage to wrap him up in a bear hug as he played the piano. Although Drake quickly returned backstage, Giveon was left grinning bashfully as the crowd continued to cheer for his surprise guest.

Giveon himself later posted an Instagram Story expressing his disbelief at the sneak attack, writing, “Can’t believe my brother surprised me tonight! Toronto! I love you guys. So much love every time!”

Drake has had a habit of surprising collaborators and artists he enjoys, although it hasn’t always gone to plan. In 2019, he bestowed his blessing on YSL rapper Lil Keed in Los Angeles and at DaBaby’s Toronto tour stop, and in 2020, he popped out at Post Malone’s show in Toronto. However, fans at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival booed him after waiting at the main stage all day in hopes of catching Frank Ocean. He took the moment of humility in stride, joking that he’d put in a 10-year residency at the festival if Tyler let him. Fortunately, this time around, he didn’t have to.