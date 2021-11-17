It’s no secret that Louisville rapper Jack Harlow credits his success to the hip-hop greats that came before him. One of the musicians that he looks up to the most is Drake, who he previously named his favorite rapper. While he’s also noted that Andre 3000, Lil Wayne, Eminem, and Jay-Z have also influenced his music, Drake is definitely at the top of his list. That’s why he stopped a recent concert when he looked up to realize that among the crowd was none other than the Certified Lover Boy rapper.

Harlow made a tour stop in Toronto this week in support of his 2020 album, Thats What They All Say. After performing a few songs from his set, Harlow stopped the show once he saw Drake leaning over the balcony. “Tonight was a dream come true to me for more than one reason. First off, you sold this b*tch out,” he said into the microphone. “Second, I was halfway through my performance and I seen my idol looking at me, man. Toronto, make some noise for the G.O.A.T. one time!”

Watch Harlow show love to Drake at his Toronto show above.

