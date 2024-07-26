Drake, the man, may be lying low in the wake of his rough treatment at the hands of Kendrick Lamar, but his collaborators aren’t letting his exile keep them from releasing new music featuring Drake, the rapper. Drake and longtime collaborator Gordo (formerly known as DJ Carnage) reunite for “Sideways,” a collaboration from the latter’s new album, Diamante.

According to the producer in a new interview with People, Gordo’s Honestly, Nevermind collaborator is “past” the noisemaking feud, saying, “Ever since all this has happened… I’ve seen him happier. It’s really weird. He’s pretty jolly… The internet makes it seem like, ‘Oh, that photo, he’s all sad and s—.’ That’s just a bad photo from a bad camera. But because it’s him, it’s put under a magnifying glass like, ‘Oh, look at his eyes. He’s looking a little droopy. He hasn’t slept.’ But the guy’s been happy as s—, to be honest. He’s chilling.”

Diamante (titled after Gordo’s real first name) has a wide array of artists from across musical genres, including Fuerza Regida, Larry June, Leon Bridges, Maluma, T-Pain, and Young Dolph. Gordo says that if fans enjoyed Honestly, Nevermind, the new album will be right up their alley.

You can listen to Gordo’s “Sideways” featuring Drake below.

Diamante is due on 7/26 on Ultra Records. You can find more info here.