Drake is refusing to let up on his legal actions surrounding Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” With the chart-topping song being reference at 2025 Oscars yesterday (March 2), fans are siding with Drizzy. However, his fight with iHeartMedia has officially come to an end.

According to Rolling Stone, Drake and iHeartMedia have reached a settlement in the musician’s payola lawsuit. Based on documents obtained by the outlet, both parties came to a mutual agreement which was then confirmed on paper in the Bexar County, Texas courts.

“Petitioner and iHeartMedia, Inc. have reached an amicable resolution of the dispute to the satisfaction of both sides,” read the notation.

In a supposedly updated statement provided to OVO affiliate and The Breakfast Club co-host Loren Lorosa, iHeartMedia maintains they did not participate nor collude with any other entity in a payola scheme to increase the popularity of Lamar’s Grammy Award-winning record.

“In exchange for documents that showed iHeart did nothing wrong, Drake agreed to drop his petition,” wrote Lorosa on X (formerly Twitter). “No payments were made — by either one of us.”

The metaphorical jury is still out as it relates to the lawsuit’s co-defendants UMG and Spotify, both of which also deny any wrongdoing.