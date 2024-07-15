Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated July 20, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” Swims might be starting to lose control, as he breakout his is on the verge of leaving the top 10 on the latest chart. 9. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” “Beautiful Things” unfortunately never quite found its way up to No. 1 (peaking at No. 2), but its lengthy run of success continues with another week in the upper region of the Hot 100.

8. Hozier — “Too Sweet” Hozier’s biggest single to date is still crushing it in the top 10 after becoming the “Take Me To Church” singer’s first No. 1 song. 7. Morgan Wallen — “Lies Lies Lies” “Lies Lies Lies” is a new top-10 hit for Wallen as it debuts at No. 7 this week. It’s his milestone tenth top-10 song.

6. Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please” Here’s some specific trivia: Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” and Wallen’s “Lies Lies Lies” are the first pair of songs with titles consisted of three repeated words to be ranked back-to-back on the Hot 100, or to even be in the top 10 together at all. 5. Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso” “Espresso” might end up being the song of the summer, and it’s still going strong by maintaining its top-5 status this week.

4. Tommy Richman — “Million Dollar Baby” In addition to climbing up a spot this week, “Million Dollar Baby” is No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart for an 11th week. 3. Post Malone — “I Had Some Help” Feat. Morgan Wallen After spending six total weeks at No. 1, and then hanging out at No. 2 last week, Malone and Wallen’s hit country collab slips to No. 3. Wallen, by the way, and Carpenter are the only two artists this week with multiple top-10 songs.