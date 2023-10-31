Apparently, Nicki Minaj isn’t the only woman in music harboring resentment toward Drake over his latest solo album, For All The Dogs. Minaj’s long-awaited and frequently teased track with her Young Money alum didn’t make the final tracklist, so she dropped her own freestyle over a song that did appear. On the other hand, SZA’s collaboration with Drake did.

However, yesterday (October 30), in a sit-down with the Wall Street Journal, SZA questioned if Drake was back up to his Mean Girls’ Regina George-ish ways. When discussing “Slime You Out” with journalist Hunter Harris, SZA theorized that Drake might’ve sabotaged her.

“I just handed in the first draft to Drake, and he’s putting it on his album. I’m scared because I handed in the second vocals, and he didn’t use that. And now I’m like, ‘Are you trying to sabotage me?’ I know that’s not true. I literally know that’s not true, but that’s how bad I feel about my first draft. When things come from an effortless space, I almost can’t enjoy it,” said SZA.

Although she was sure to clarify that she was overthinking the scenario, fans online have verbalized their disappointment in the track. That certainly could’ve triggered SZA’s perfectionism. In June, SZA admitted to “punking out” of a guest appearance on Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone Remix” because she didn’t feel she could add anything to the record.