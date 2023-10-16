Every Monday, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated October 21, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Drake — “Fear Of Heights” Get ready for a lot of Drake, as he has pretty much every song in this week’s top 10 with the release of his new album, For All The Dogs. The album, by the way, just debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it his 13th chart-topper. 9. Taylor Swift — “Cruel Summer” “Cruel Summer” is one of just three non-Drake songs in this week’s top 10, which makes it all the more impressive considering the track was originally released back in 2019.

8. Drake — “Daylight” This one features a verse from Drake’s 6-year-old son Adonis, making this the boy’s first top-10 appearance. A full version of Adonis’ freestyle was actually just released as its own song. 7. SZA — “Snooze” After achieving a peak at No. 2 previously, SZA’s “Snooze” is down to No. 7 this week. This isn’t the last of SZA we’re gonna see on this rundown, though…

6. Drake — “Slime You Out” Feat. SZA “Slime You Out” previously reached No. 1, and now it remains in the top 10, joined by a bevy of its For All The Dogs brethren. 5. Drake — “Calling For You” Feat. 21 Savage Drake is bringing his pals along for the chart success ride, too: “Calling For You” is the 15th top-10 single for international traveler 21 Savage.

4. Doja Cat — “Paint The Town Red” Hats off to Doja Cat, who managed to stake her claim at No. 4 this week despite the sea of fresh Drake tracks that surrounds “Paint The Town Red.” 3. Drake — “Virginia Beach” “Virginia Beach” has clearly proven to be an early favorite from the album, although its lead-off position in the tracklist surely helped it get more spins, since it gets played every time somebody starts a full-album playthrough.