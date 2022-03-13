Drake and Jack Harlow have been living their best lives in Turks & Caicos for a few days now. The two artists have also been bonding during this time as they’ve been seemingly able to find common ground despite being in difference places in their respective careers. Harlow is gearing up to release his upcoming second album while Drake is a few months removed from his sixth album Certified Lover Boy. Harlow has often called Drake an inspiration for his career, and that becomes clear when you hear some of his songs like “Baxter Avenue” and “Nail Tech.”

Hopefully, the pair’s time in Turks & Caicos will produce a collaboration or two, but for now, their trip is certainly blessing the lives of others around them. A recent Instagram post from Drake revealed that he and Harlow surprised a fan, who is also a singer, with $20,000. “Me and Jack Harlow blessing the island on behalf of Stake,” Drake wrote in the caption. “My fav thing in the world is to try and change someone’s day, week, month or year.”

In the video, Drake begins by saying, “I’m with GQ Switzerland’s ‘Most Attractive Man of the Decade,’ Jack Harlow. And we’re gonna try to bless somebody’s life tonight.” The duo then brings out Janardo Laporte, an entertainer at the Grace Bay Club, after his rendition of Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” made the rapper feel a “little self-conscious,” a Drake himself admitted. “It’s better than the OG, I’m not gonna lie,” he added.

After the trio plays roulette on the crypto gambling platform, Stake, Drake asks Laporte what he would do with the money if he won. “I got three kids,” Laporte replies. “So I wanna do something for my kids. And enhance my music career a little bit.” Drake then surprises Laporte and hands him $20,000 in cash. “I wasn’t expecting this, I was on my way home!” Laporte said.

Drake and Jack captured the whole moment on video, which you can watch above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.