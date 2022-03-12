Despite being one of music’s biggest stars, Drake hasn’t done too many performances over the last couple of years. A big reason behind that is the pandemic, which wiped out numerous tours. Aside from the Larry Hoover benefit concert with Kanye West back in December, Drake’s last performances came during his 2019 Assassination Vacation Tour, which saw him bring his talents to the United Kingdom. Luckily, the Certified Lover Boy rapper is nearing a return to the stage thanks to an announcement he made during a recent radio broadcast.

Drake made an appearance on OVO Sound’s Sirius XM radio station Sound 42 to reveal his plans to host some shows in New York and Toronto in the near future. “I’m excited to let all my people know that we’re working on something really special for you guys,” he said on the show. “Putting together two shows, one in New York and a few in Toronto. They’re gonna be something different, something that I’ve never done before. Gonna be a highly interactive experience.” He added, “My brothers will be there, it’s gonna be great to see y’all, hopefully get a chance to speak with you, [and] hopefully learn a little more about each other. I’ll have the dates for that coming soon, I can’t wait.”

Drake will have plenty of music to perform at the performances, as he’s recently released his sixth album, Certified Lover Boy, which was the only rap album to go double Platinum in 2021.

You can listen to Drake’s announcement in the video above.