Most people make it pretty obvious where they stand in the debate of Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar. Mustard, example, produced Lamar’s chart-topping Drake diss “Not Like Us.” He’s keeping that energy up, too, as he says he has no interest in working with Drake in the future.

In a recent Los Angeles Times interview, Mustard said, “I don’t think I want to make a song with that dude. He’s a strange guy.”

He also spoke about Drake’s fans, saying, “These guys don’t go to sleep — all they do is tweet, tweet, tweet, tweet. That’s where ‘the Nation of drizzlam’ came from. I said it in a joking manner, but I guess on Twitter it looked like I was mad [laughs]. Drake should use that phrase. I won’t charge him for it.”

Mustard has praise for Lamar, of course, saying, “He’s just a genius. He does the unthinkable every time. And on a human level — just as a normal person — I like his style. […] His whole mystique gives me the same vibes as Prince. Even now [after the success of ‘Not Like Us’], the guy has not posted anything. I told him, ‘I don’t know how you do that sh*t. Me, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I’m No. 1!””

