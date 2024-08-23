dj mustard
Mustard Is Not Interested In Making Music With ‘Strange Guy’ Drake After Producing Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Most people make it pretty obvious where they stand in the debate of Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar. Mustard, example, produced Lamar’s chart-topping Drake diss “Not Like Us.” He’s keeping that energy up, too, as he says he has no interest in working with Drake in the future.

In a recent Los Angeles Times interview, Mustard said, “I don’t think I want to make a song with that dude. He’s a strange guy.”

He also spoke about Drake’s fans, saying, “These guys don’t go to sleep — all they do is tweet, tweet, tweet, tweet. That’s where ‘the Nation of drizzlam’ came from. I said it in a joking manner, but I guess on Twitter it looked like I was mad [laughs]. Drake should use that phrase. I won’t charge him for it.”

Mustard has praise for Lamar, of course, saying, “He’s just a genius. He does the unthinkable every time. And on a human level — just as a normal person — I like his style. […] His whole mystique gives me the same vibes as Prince. Even now [after the success of ‘Not Like Us’], the guy has not posted anything. I told him, ‘I don’t know how you do that sh*t. Me, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I’m No. 1!””

Check out the full feature here.

