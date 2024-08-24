The summer is coming to a close, but Drake still has heat to deliver. Yesterday (August 23), the “Too Good” rapper seemingly woke up and chose violence.

Apparently, Drake’s 100 Gigs release was just a warm-up. When everyone least expected it, Drake dropped another previously unreleased collaboration, “No Face” featuring Playboi Carti.

Although Playboi Carti’s guest verses have proven to be a hit song’s secret sauce, he only appears across the track’s chorus. The verses are reserved for Drake, as he seemingly took aim at Kendrick Lamar once again. Back in May, Drake supposedly waved that white flag in heated battle. But, some rap beefs never die.

Drake subtly addressed his longtime foe, Metro Boomin, and possibly Mustard in the opening lines, as he rapped: “This is the sh*t that my daddy had raised me on / N****s got lit off the features I skated on / I gotta know, I gotta know / How you get lit off the n**** you hatin’ on? / Numbers untouchable, they got the data wrong.”

In the next verse, Drake turned his attention to musicians who jumped in to shade him during the height of his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

“Cause I keep on talkin’ ’bout beefin’ and business and money and women / It’s no diagnosis, they emptied the clip / Quick, swap that sh*t out, and I came back reloaded / I’m just so happy that n****s who envied and held that shit in got to finally show it / I’m over the / Moon, yeah, we’ll see you boys soon / I’m spreadin’ my wings, I hop out cocoon,” he rapped.

Listen to Drake’s song “No Face” featuring Playboi Carti above.