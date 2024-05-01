The saga continues: Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been embroiled in a feud for a couple weeks now, and after a bit of a wait, Lamar finally clapped back at Drake yesterday (April 30) with “Euphoria.” The world apparently won’t have to wait as long for Drake’s response.

One his Drake’s immediate reactions was to throw a perfectly fitting 10 Things I Hate About You clip up on his Instagram Story. It seems he won’t stop there, though, as he indicated during a surprise appearance at a Nicki Minaj concert last night.

Minaj played Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena yesterday and brought Drake out for “Needle.” At the end of the song, right before he departed the stage, Drake thanked the crowd and seemingly indicated that he was going to get back in the studio to fire back at Lamar: He said, “You know what time it is, you know what I gotta do.”

“You know what time it is, you know what I gotta do.” – @Drake tonight in Toronto pic.twitter.com/k3pafH7MNe — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) May 1, 2024

Minaj, by the way, is involved in some beef of her own right now, with Megan Thee Stallion. The two swapped diss tracks, but things eventually got out of hand when some fans were a little too into it, to the point where the cemetery where Meg’s mother is interred got involved.