The wait is over. Kendrick Lamar finally claps back at Drake with “Euphoria,” the latest volley in the rap titans’ ongoing back-and-forth. Unlike his call-outs on “Like That,” the song that sparked the latest round of their rap feud, “Euphoria” is straightforward and direct, with K. Dot naming names and leaving no room for misinterpretation.

“I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk / I hate the way that you dress / I hate the way that you sneak-diss, if I catch flight, it’s gone be direct,” Kendrick snarls. “I like Drake with the melodies / I don’t like Drake when he act tough.”

Among the references that Kendrick whips out Drake on this fiery track are Pusha T, who he suggests Drake battle again before battling him, Lil Yachty, who he asserts cannot give Drake the clout he desires, and even YNW Melly.

He also seems disappointed about Drake’s use of AI on his “Taylor Made Freestyle,” a sentiment that was apparently shared by Tupac’s estate (the song has since been taken down).

For those keeping score at home, the count now stands at two for Kendrick (“Like That” and “Euphoria”), one for Drake (“Push Ups“), and minus one for J. Cole (who retracted his offering “7 Minute Drill”). Take from that what you will.

Listen to it above.