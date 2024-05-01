It seems like Drake has responded to Kendrick Lamar‘s scathing diss track, “Euphoria.” Lamar has has had the internet abuzz after dropping the diss track today (April 30), and fans have been wondering when and if Drake will respond.

Earlier this evening, Drake took to his Instagram Story, sharing a clip from the 1999 movie 10 Things I Hate About You. In the clip, Julia Stiles’ character reads a poem directed at Heath Ledger’s character.

“I hate the way you talk to me, and the way you cut your hair/ I hate the way you drive my car. I hate it when you stare. I hate your big dumb combat boots, and the way you read my mind. I hate you so much it makes me sick; it even makes me rhyme! I hate it, I hate the way you’re always right. I hate it when you lie. I hate it when you make me laugh, even worse when you make me cry. I hate it when you’re not around, and the fact that you didn’t call.”

Drake responds to Kendrick Lamar’s diss track via IG 😭 pic.twitter.com/FgvOpOPekj — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) May 1, 2024

The clip in the Instagram story ends right before Stiles’ character says “But mostly I hate the way I don’t hate you. Not even close, not even a little bit, not even at all.”

Drake seems to have shared this clip mockingly in response to several gripes listed in Lamar’s song.

On “Euphoria,” Lamar raps “It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater / I hate the way that you walk / the way that you talk / I hate the way that you dress / I hate the way that you sneak diss / if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct.”

But it looks like Drake is having a laugh about the whole ordeal.

Now, the question is, will Drake respond in the form of a new song.

You can see Drake’s story above.