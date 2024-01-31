The ongoing feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Though Meg herself hasn’t directly commented on the matter, nor called Minaj out by name, Minaj and her fans believed certain parts of Meg’s latest single, “Hiss” were aimed at her. Over the weekend, Minaj responded to “Hiss” with a Megan-aimed diss track called “Big Foot.” All the while, the Barbz have reportedly been trolling Twitter users decrying Minaj, and have been said to be doxxing fans and collaborators of Meg.

As a result, the Houston police department and local authorities have reportedly gotten involved in the matter. Over the weekend, the address of the gravesite of Megan’s mother, Holly Thomas — who died of brain cancer in 2019 — was shared online. TMZ reported that Houston authorities have amped up security after Barbz had reportedly threatened to deface the gravesite.

The publication notes that security “will continue to monitor the situation as they take all matters regarding safety and security seriously.”

At the time of writing, no incidents have been reported at the gravesite, however, the cemetery reportedly remains on “high alert.”

