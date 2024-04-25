Zendaya has been in blockbuster hits for years, but even former Disney Kids get a little nervous sometimes.

The actress has already starred in one major cinematic event this year with Dune: Part Two, but her upcoming flick Challengers is the first time she’s been a leading lady in such a large capacity. Turns out she isn’t immune to nerves! Not even her time on Shake It Up could have prepared her for this.

“I always am nervous — I wish I was joking,” Zendaya told Entertainment Weekly. “From a personal perspective, this is my first time leading a film in this way, so I’ve felt that pressure, that fear, burden, or whatever from the beginning of just wanting to make something that I’m proud of and enjoy it, and sometimes that can be very difficult.”

In Challengers, Zendaya stars as Tashi, a tennis pro-turned-coach who attempts to coach her partner Art (Mike Faist) out of a losing streak by pitting him against his former friend and her ex, Patrick (Josh O’Connor). You can probably see how things get messy. All’s fair in love and tennis!

Even though the film was difficult (tennis is hard!), Zendaya actually takes pride in watching herself back on screen. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m a Virgo or because of the way I’ve been raised or being in the public eye for a long time — whatever it is, it’s innate to be my own worst critic,” she explained, “But for some reason, I enjoy watching the work back. I think it’s just because I lose myself in the character. I divorce myself from whatever’s on the screen. I’ve already given over the fact that it’s Luca’s, it’s Denis [Villeneuve]’s, it’s whoever’s, and I’m in service to this other thing, and now I just get to be a spectator. Now I just get to watch.” It’s a good thing that tennis is one of the best spectator sports around.

Challengers hits theaters this week.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)