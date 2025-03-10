Between Drake’s brutal rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, the last minute Anita Max Win Tour show cancellations, and his ongoing legal battle with UMG, a break seems overdue. Apparently, the “Gimme A Hug” rapper agrees.

Today (March 10), Drake took to his official Instagram page to tease a hiatus could be on the horizon. In the post’s caption (viewable here) he let supporters know when he does resurface he will have “answers” to their frequently asked question.

“U know I grew up non-confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold,” he wrote. “But my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore. I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me. 😮‍💨”

While many took the upload to be a teaser for an upcoming solo show, the images shared in the slideshow paint another picture. One of the photos featured in his post appears to be of a Zofran pill.

According to the National Center Of Biotechnology Information, Zofran or ondansetron is a typically used to prevents nausea–in most cases as a result of chemotherapy, radiation or surgery. Some believe it is Drake’s way of suggesting that he is sick to his stomach over the tension with Lamar being all that users online talk about.

Another graphic was a still from 2017’s Phantom Thread starring Reynolds Woodcock, where the actor infamously says: “I cannot begin my day with a confrontation, please. I simply donʼt have time for confrontations.”

One final image that raised the eyebrow of Drake’s followers was a photo of OVO merch with the phrase “Free The Man Dem.” Typically, this would likely refer to incarcerated friends. But without context fans are lost as to who Drake could be talking about.

The remaining images were moments in Drake’s happier moments spent alongside friends. If a Drake break is on the horizon, it will be short-lived. In July, Drake will headline all three days of Wireless Festival 2025.