Drake and PartyNextDoor’s joint album may be coming soon, if we can believe what Party said during a recent interview. While appearing on OVO’s The Fry Yiy Show, Party gave an interesting update on the album’s status.

“I have had an insane week,” he said. “You guys know what’s coming for you. Party and Drake have a classic. And we, you know, we trying to put the finishing touches on it, so… Yeah, it’s a jam-packed month for me filled with the thing that I love to do the most.”

Drake first teased the upcoming collaboration during the Toronto stop of Party’s Sorry, I’m Outside Tour promoting his new album, P4. The hometown heroes surprised attendees with Drake’s appearance, then Drake surprised them again with the news that they’re putting together a new album — a welcome announcement for beleaguered Drake fans weary of catching hell online in the wake of his harrowing Kendrick Lamar battle.

Then, earlier this month, Drake liked a post promising the album’s on-track for a fall release. Party also revealed that the project will have 15 songs — although knowing these two, that could change as easily as a release date. Fans eager to hear more of the chemistry that the two artists have flashed on prior collaborations like “Recognize,” “Loyal,” and “Come And See Me” are hoping for an October release, as it would fit the title of their label, October’s Very Own, but it sounds like they are aiming to at least have it out before December.