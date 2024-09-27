Drake has long been connected with the sports world, most notably via his love (and since 2013, official role as an ambassador) for the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. Now, he’s honoring some of his home city’s most beloved athletes as his brand October’s Very Own (OVO) announces the “Hometown Heroes Collection.”

The new merch drop honors “the legendary athletes who have shaped the city’s sports and culture,” per a press release. The ten-piece collection includes hoodies, t-shirts, and basketball and hockey jerseys featuring OVO branding, in partnership with the Raptors and the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.

OVO is launching the collection with a campaign highlighting three Toronto favorites: former Toronto Maples Leafs captain Mats Sundin and former Raptors Muggsy Bogues and Morris Peterson.

The Hometown Heroes collection will be able to shop on the OVO website and at OVO flagship stores in the US, Canada, and UK, starting today, September 27, at 10 a.m. ET. Prices range from $68 to $198 USD.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that on multiple occasions, Drake has turned down an invitation to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Jamil “Mal” Clay of the New Rory & Mal podcast claimed, “Drake has been offered the Super Bowl show for some years now and has turned it down. Probably four years, he’s been offered to perform at the Super Bowl, said no for whatever reason.”