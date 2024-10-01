At a PartyNextDoor concert in Toronto this past August, Drake popped up as a surprise guest. Along with performing “Finesse,” Drake teased a collaborative album with PND, saying, “On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y’all. So, you get the summer over with, do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside, and when it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be right there for you.”

We haven’t heard much more about the project since then, but now Drake has hinted that things are still on track.

A September 30 Instagram post from Rap Direct says, “Reminder that Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR have an album coming this Fall. You hyped for it?” Drake liked the post, seemingly indicating the fall release window is still the target.

Aside from this, we haven’t heard much about the project since August. Later that month, though, PartyNextDoor did talk about it a little bit. In an interview, he was asked what his favorite Drake collaboration is and he said, “The one we doing right now. All 15 we doing right now.” So, it looks like the project will have 15 songs.

The album will be Drake’s third collaborative project, following his and Future’s 2015 mixtape What A Time To Be Alive and his and 21 Savage’s album Her Loss from 2022.