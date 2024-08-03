PartyNextDoor’s Sorry, I’m Outside tour stopped in his native Toronto this evening, and was joined onstage by a fellow Torontonian, Drake, who popped out to perform “Finesse” alongside his OVO artist and deliver a second surprise to fans, just in case his presence wasn’t all that surprising. In a video shared by fans in attendance, Drake announced a joint album from himself and Party is coming this fall.

Drake popped out at PND’s show in Toronto 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q3mDf4Bl0N — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) August 3, 2024

“I know you girls are outside,” he smarmed. “When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be right there for you.”

This joint album would be Drake’s second collaborative album, following 2022’s Her Loss with 21 Savage (2015’s What A Time To Be Alive with Future is officially listed as a mixtape in his discography, but you can count it if you want). It’ll be his first collab project with any member of his label, OVO Sound, as well.

Fans at the show sound fairly excited about the news in the video, but you can be sure skepticism for the project will be at all time highs on social media. The timing is certainly notable; Drake needs a win after being drubbed by Kendrick Lamar this summer, and it’s clearly good PR for him and promotion for his artist. In either case, both could certainly use the jolt of creative energy that comes from collaborating with a longtime friend — and project where neither has to carry the whole thing.

I guess we’ll find out this autumn — and what are the odds it actually comes out in October?