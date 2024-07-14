Rihanna isn’t the only superstar using their wardrobe to subtly address the public. Yesterday (July 13), Drake had something to get off of his chest, and he used a simple graphic tee to do so.

On his official Instagram page, Drake uploaded an image of himself sporting a t-shirt with the line: “Rap is a joke.” Below the image, Drake added a cryptic caption.

“The pressure from being on top does more than just make your ears pop,” read the post.

In the comment section of Drake’s post, followers showed their support with uplifting messages. But over on X (formerly Twitter), users called out the “Family Matters” rapper for being a poor sport after losing the lyrical feud against Kendrick Lamar.

“He’s just mad he lost his rap beef. LOL,” wrote one user.

“I bet rap is sure a joke, Aubrey, when you’re losing your rap battles. LOL 😂,” penned another.

“Of course it’s a joke to him since he lost a rap beef 😂😂,” chimed another.

“He lost, so of course he would think this. A sore loser just like Nicki Minaj. The whole young money team tanked,” claimed one user.

The $20 printed top is a signature merch item from Bay Area duo Rap Is A Joke (Frank Stacks and L-$) that creates parody pieces around hip-hop culture. Could this be Drake’s response to Kendrick Lamar’s “You think the Bay gonna let you disrespect Pac n*****” line on “Not Like Us?”