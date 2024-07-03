Rihanna has been on an eight-year side quest. As the public patiently awaits the “Work” singer’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti, Rihanna has grown her Fenty empire to include a beauty, intimates, and hair care line. She’s also expanded her family with Asap Rocky.

On multiple occasions, Rihanna has teased that she is working on new music. But the public is no longer holding their breath. Still, there is a small group of supporters that do have hopes for a new original body of work from her. Meanwhile, Rihanna pulled a Uno reverse card with GloRilla to question the rapper about her forthcoming project.

Today (July 2), the “Wanna Be” rapper took to her official Instagram page to share the shocking message she received from Rihanna.

“You got all summer sis,” she wrote. “I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?”

Users online hilariously called out Rihanna for having the nerve to flip the script onto GloRilla.

“The audacity,” wrote one user.

The audacity — Isaac Haze (@JoeyGold24k) July 3, 2024

“We are never getting that album,” penned another.

We are never getting that album !!!!!!!!!!!! — kd (@_kaedees) July 3, 2024

This isn’t the first time Rihanna fanned out over GloRilla. Last month, while in Paris to support Asap Rocky’s Fashion Week show with American Sabotage by AWGE, Rihanna uploaded a video rapping along to GloRilla’s latest single, “TGIF.”

Could GloRilla finally get Rihanna to confirm the details of R9? Fans surely hope so.