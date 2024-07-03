Rihanna Paris Fashion Week AWGE 2024
Getty Image
Music

Rihanna Pulls A ‘Uno Reverse’ On GloRilla After Questioning The Rapper About Her Next Album

Rihanna has been on an eight-year side quest. As the public patiently awaits the “Work” singer’s highly anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti, Rihanna has grown her Fenty empire to include a beauty, intimates, and hair care line. She’s also expanded her family with Asap Rocky.

On multiple occasions, Rihanna has teased that she is working on new music. But the public is no longer holding their breath. Still, there is a small group of supporters that do have hopes for a new original body of work from her. Meanwhile, Rihanna pulled a Uno reverse card with GloRilla to question the rapper about her forthcoming project.

Today (July 2), the “Wanna Be” rapper took to her official Instagram page to share the shocking message she received from Rihanna.

“You got all summer sis,” she wrote. “I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?”

Users online hilariously called out Rihanna for having the nerve to flip the script onto GloRilla.

“The audacity,” wrote one user.

“We are never getting that album,” penned another.

This isn’t the first time Rihanna fanned out over GloRilla. Last month, while in Paris to support Asap Rocky’s Fashion Week show with American Sabotage by AWGE, Rihanna uploaded a video rapping along to GloRilla’s latest single, “TGIF.”

Could GloRilla finally get Rihanna to confirm the details of R9? Fans surely hope so.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of June 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors