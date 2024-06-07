Rihanna has certainly been busy. Though it’s been over eight years since she released her last studio album, Anti, she definitely hasn’t been laying low. Outside of music, she has been killing the make-up game with her Fenty Beauty collection, laying down the laws of the bedroom with her Savage X Fenty intimates, and most recently, giving a spin at hair care with her newly announced Fenty Hair.

Additionally, she has been on mommy duty with her sons, RZA and Riot. All of these things considered, it’s a miracle if she’s had anytime to work on new music.

Still, fans are itching for a new album from Rihanna, and while a performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show seemed to indicate that she hasn’t completely said goodbye to music. But since then, we’ve heard very little from Rihanna in regards to her long-awaited ninth studio album.

Earlier today (June 6), Rihanna was photographed in New York City wearing a shirt that read “I’m retired.” There was some text at the bottom which read “This is as dressed up as I get,” which was obscured by a bag she was carrying.

Nevertheless, fans have taken this as an indicator that we may never get new music from her.

“It’s giving expect no album,” said one Twitter user.

Though some fans believe she may be trolling. “She knowes just how to pmo,” said another Twitter user.

Another fan decided to accept our fate, saying “She is focused on building her business.”

At this point, only time can tell if we’ll ever get another Rihanna album.