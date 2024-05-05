Spring is in full bloom across the US, but not the weather isn’t the only thing heating up. But nothing quite as hot as Drake’s feud with nearly the entirety of rap.
Over the last few weeks, the “First Person Shooter” rapper’s has had to endure shot after shot from his former collaborators. On Drake’s latest response record, “Family Matters,” he ended the figurative clip on them all. But given the list of folks gunning for Drake it has become a tedious task keeping up with them all. So, below we’ve compiled a quick reference breakdown.
Who Did Drake Diss On “Family Matters?”
The easiest answer is everyone. But you came for a list. So on “Family Matters” Drake took aim at Kendrick Lamar, Asap Rocky, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and of course Metro Boomin.
Continue for a few of the standout lines tailored for each musician. You can listen to the full track at the end.
Kendrick Lamar
I been with Black and white and everything that’s in between / You the Black messiah wifin’ up a mixed queen / And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem / On some Bobby sh*t, I wanna know what Whitney need / All that puppy love was over in y’all late teens / Why you never hold your son and tell him, ‘Say cheese?’/ We could’ve left the kids out of this, don’t blame me / You a dog and you know it, you just play sweet / Your baby mama captions always screamin’, ‘Save me’ / You did her dirty all her life, you tryna make peace
I heard that one of them little kids might be Dave Free / Don’t make it Dave Free’s
‘Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD
Asap Rocky
Gassed ’cause you hit my BM first, n**** / do the math, who I was hittin’ then? / I ain’t even know you rapped still ’cause they only talkin’ ’bout your ‘fit again / Probably gotta have a kid again ‘fore you think of droppin’ any sh*t again / Even when you do drop, they gon’ say you should’ve modeled ’cause it’s mid again / Smokin’ Fenty ’bout it, should’ve put you on the first one, tryna get it in / Ask Fring if this a good idea the next time you cuddled in that bed again / She’ll even tell you leave the boy alone ‘fore you get your head split again
The Weeknd
I know you like to keep it short, so let me paraphrase / Knew it was smoke when Abel hit us with the serenade /
N**** said, ‘Uh, uh’ / Almost started reachin’ for my waist
Rick Ross
Ross callin’ me the white boy and the sh*t kind of got a ring to it / ‘Cause all these rappers wavin’ white flags while the whole f*ckin’ club sing to it / Murder scene on your man tonight, then come to the vigil with the candlelight / Body after f*ckin’ body and you know Rick readin’ my Miranda rights / I’m goin’ on vacation now, hope next time, y’all plan it right
Metro Boomin
Leland Wayne, he a f*ckin’ lame, so I know he had to be an influence / These n****s had a plan and they finally found a way to rope you into it / Two separate albums dissin’, I just did a Kim to it, n****, skim through it
Listen to the full track below.