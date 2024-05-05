Who Did Drake Diss On “Family Matters?”

Spring is in full bloom across the US, but not the weather isn’t the only thing heating up. But nothing quite as hot as Drake’s feud with nearly the entirety of rap.

Over the last few weeks, the “First Person Shooter” rapper’s has had to endure shot after shot from his former collaborators. On Drake’s latest response record, “Family Matters,” he ended the figurative clip on them all. But given the list of folks gunning for Drake it has become a tedious task keeping up with them all. So, below we’ve compiled a quick reference breakdown.