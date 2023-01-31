Drake’s love for sports is well-documented. The Canadian musician has even formed close-knit friendships with some players. The rap superstar is often photographed courtside at some of his favorite basketball teams’ games. He’s given commentary during showdowns or even been the center of the commentary due to his fashion choices. He’s even found himself in a couple of social media spats while defending his hometown team, the Toronto Raptors.

When the entertainer isn’t on the road or working, he runs his own league, Sanctuary Basketball League (SBL). In contrast to rapper J. Cole, the OVO Sound boss’ likelihood of playing at the professional level is highly unlikely due in part to recurring ankle injuries. However, professional basketball player Fred VanVleet believes Drake could never make it in the league because of his lack of skill.

During the shooting guard’s appearance in a video segment from Canadian sports network Sportsnet, when asked about his opinion on rappers with a passion for the game, VanVleet replied, “[J. Cole] can play a little bit. You know what I mean? Not professionally, obviously. Drake is just old-man YMCA game. He just doesn’t move like a basketball player.”

Ironically, as much public support Drake shows the Toronto Raptors, it much hurt to hear their star guard doesn’t have faith in your game.

Usually, the self-proclaimed 6 God is quick to clap back. However, the rapper is still running off a high after celebrating his son Adonis’ 5th birthday.

Meanwhile, other players chimed in, too, like Scottie Barnes, who said of Cole, “He’s actually one of the artists that really knows how to play basketball.”