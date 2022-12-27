The hip-hop community remains divided over the Daystar ‘Tory Lanez’ Peterson v. The State Of California criminal case. Unfortunately, the victim in the case, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has found herself in the middle of some vicious attacks from veteran acts 50 Cent and Joe Budden. Thankfully, now that Tory Lanez has formally been found guilty of shooting Megan, the public has begun to flood the “Anxiety” with support, including Drake’s long-time producer Noah “40” Shebib.

Social wellness organization On Canada Project shared a gallery of images on Instagram declaring their support of the musician. Fans quickly noticed Shebib in the comment section.

The producer used a few emojis, including the hands of praise and applause, to second the organization’s #IStandWithMeganTheeStallion caption. While fellow commentators enjoyed seeing Shebib’s outward support of Megan, several were confused due to his long-time friendship and business partnership with Drake.

As the co-founder of the OVO Sound label, Shebib has worked on all of Drake’s albums, including his collaborative project Her Loss with 21 Savage. His public support of Megan Thee Stallion directly contradicts his professional work on the album. On the song “Circo Loco,” featured on the album, Drake subliminally disses Meg, rapping, “This b*tch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.”

Later rapping, “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough / Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough,” which is a direct jab at Meg graduating from Texas Southern University in 2021.

In the credits for the song, Shebib isn’t listed as a producer. However, he is listed as a writer.

Shebib’s attempt to show support for the H-Town hottie may have backfired.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.