It’s officially New Music Friday, and of the slew of new tracks that dropped at midnight, what has so far stood out the most is Drake’s new one, “ Search & Rescue .” The track has actually been making headlines for a few days now, when Drake previewed it and revealed it featured a sample of Kim Kardashian talking about her and Kanye West’s divorce.

What exactly does Kardashian say about Kanye West on Drake’s “Search & Rescue?”

The sample is of a conversation between Kardashian and Kris Jenner, from an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The exchange goes:

Kardashian: “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy.”

Jenner: “OK, that’s fair.”

Kardashian: “Remember that.”

Jenner: “You didn’t come this far just to come this far.”

Kardashian: “Yup. I saw it on the internet [laughs].”

Part of that conversation can be seen in this video:

In that same episode (but not on the Drake song), Kardashian also said: