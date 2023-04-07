It’s officially New Music Friday, and of the slew of new tracks that dropped at midnight, what has so far stood out the most is Drake’s new one, “Search & Rescue.” The track has actually been making headlines for a few days now, when Drake previewed it and revealed it featured a sample of Kim Kardashian talking about her and Kanye West’s divorce.
What exactly does Kardashian say about Kanye West on Drake’s “Search & Rescue?”
The sample is of a conversation between Kardashian and Kris Jenner, from an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The exchange goes:
Kardashian: “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy.”
Jenner: “OK, that’s fair.”
Kardashian: “Remember that.”
Jenner: “You didn’t come this far just to come this far.”
Kardashian: “Yup. I saw it on the internet [laughs].”
Part of that conversation can be seen in this video:
In that same episode (but not on the Drake song), Kardashian also said:
“I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved ten times more than I even thought was humanly possible, but I don’t have a life to share that with. Like, I do — obviously my kids and everything — but am I just going to sit here and think, ‘OK, my kids fulfill me and I’m good?’
I never thought I was lonely. I always thought that’s totally fine: I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state, and I just am on this ride with him, and I was OK with that. And then after turning 40 this year, I realized, like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.’ To me, I thought, ‘Oh my god, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want.”