Just hours after teasing his new single, Drake has dropped some heat. On his newest single, “Search & Rescue,” Drake is on the search for a special woman.

On the song’s chorus, Drizzy is waiting for this woman to “come and rescue” him, as he rap-sings over a beat produced by Sadpony and BNYX.

“I need someone to be patient with me / Someone to get money with, not take it from me, look / They don’t even need to be as famous as me / I don’t think I’ll meet ’em at the places I be / But deep down I think about you all day, mami / I know I’m a pit bull, but dale, mami,” he sings on the song’s chorus.

The song also contains a vocal sample taken from Kim Kardashian on her reality series The Kardashians. In the clip, Kim is heard saying, “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy, remember that.” Earlier in the week, a preview of the song played on Drake’s SiriusXM radio show, Sound 42, and the sample led fans to believe he may be reigniting a beef with Kanye West. Though later, his father, Dennis Graham, took to the TMZ Instagram comments to clear up these theories, saying, “Drake is not trolling anyone, it’s just a song,”

The song marks Drake’s first solo release of 2023, which indicates that a new album may be imminent.

You can listen to “Search & Rescue” above.