Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death yesterday (November 1), many of his peers in the rap game have honored the Migo by sharing memories they have with both Takeoff and the rap group. One of the artists paying respects to Takeoff is Drake, who had collaborated with Migos several times over the past nine years.

Drake took to Instagram to share some words and recall some of the moments he shared with Takeoff, as well as the Migos.

“I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he said in the post’s caption. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. rest easy space man.”

Back in 2013, Drake added a verse to Migos’ hit “Versace,” and that remix is often credited for helping the group blow up. Migos and Drake also collaborated on “Walk It Talk It” in 2018 and “Having Our Way” in 2021.

Last year, in an interview with Complex, Migos spoke highly of Drake, with Quavo saying, “He really a part of the Migos flow.”

At the time of his death, Takeoff was still hot off the release of his and Quavo’s joint album, Only Built For Infinity Links.