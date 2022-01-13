Finally, A ‘Degrassi’ Revival Is In The Works At HBO Max

As someone once said, “Whatever it takes, I know I can make it through.” They were referring to the great Degrassi drought of 2017-2022, where no new Degrassi content has been made. The drought is over.

HBO Max has green-lit a new Degrassi revival, set to hit the small screen in 2023. The new series will be produced by Lara Azzopardi, of The Bold Type, and Julia Cohen, known for her work on Riverdale and A Million Little Things. No word yet on if any original producers will be involved, such as longtime producer and actor, Stefan Brogren, who has played Archie Simpson in several reincarnations of the show.

In addition to the revival, HBO Max has also acquired the streaming rights to the original seasons of Degrassi, which are set to air this spring. Taking place at Degrassi Community school outside Toronto, the series is known for its ensemble cast of teens, touching on controversial topics, such as drugs, sexual assault, homophobia, racism, sexism, and much more, which was unheard of for a children’s show.

Degrassi has a long and complex history, beginning with the original series, The Kids Of Degrassi Street, which ran from 1979 to 1986. The series was then followed by Degrassi Junior High (1987-89), Degrassi High (1989-1991), Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001-2015), then the Netflix revival series, Degrassi: Next Class (2016-2017). The latter launched the careers of several stars, like The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev and Drake.