Rap beefs are one thing. But, watching a bromance dissolve in real-time is another level of pain. Sadly, this is precisely what Drake and LeBron James fans are experiencing. With supporters questioning the status of their friendship, the “Sideways” rapper made it clear things are not good.

Yesterday (February 4) during opening night of Drake’s Anita Max Win Tour he made a subtle lyric adjustment to his track “Nonstop,” that could users online’s attention. Instead of comparing himself to LeBron, he emphasized a separation.

“How I go from 6 to 23 but not Lebron, man,” raps Drake in a clip captured by a concertgoer (and viewable here).

The song’s stanza is supposed to go: “B*tch, I move through London with the euro-step / Got a sneaker deal and I ain’t break a sweat / Catch me ’cause I’m goin’ outta there, I’m gone / How I go from 6 to 23 like I’m LeBron?

Servin’ up a pack, servin’ up a pack / N****s pullin’ gimmicks ’cause they scared to rap.”

Drake has several references to LeBron throughout his music. So, it could be a daunting undertaking to modify every track. Now, fans are wondering how it will impact the remainder of his tour.

Well, at least Drake still have Stephen Curry as an athletic friend.